You could soon be the proud owner of more than $1 million worth of free burritos -- but you'll have to crack a special burrito code first.

The tasty contest, from Chipotle, is part of an interactive game called the "Burrito Vault," according to a press release. It comes on the heels of National Burrito Day, coming up on Thursday, April 4.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The interactive game, which challenges users to guess exact order combinations by ingredient, will giveaway 100,000 buy-one, get one free entre codes, redeemable only on Thursday, the release said. Guests that guess the correct order combinations will "unlock the bank," the release said.

Chipotle's new Burrito Vault game gives fans a chance to unclock $1 million in free Chipotle ahead of National Burrito Day.

"Prizes are available for the first 50,000 fans on April 2 and April 3 who successfully decipher the Burrito Vault code," the release noted, adding that the game will open at 12 p.m. PT daily. It will close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, the game was inspired by popular daily word puzzles like the New York Times' Wordle.

"Burrito Vault is inspired by the popularity of word puzzles, which have swept the nation and become a daily ritual for so many of our fans and team members," Chris Brandt, Chipotle chief brand officer said in the release.

According to officials, Chipotle offers more than 1.34 billion possible burrito combinations.

Here's how the game works, according to organizers:

Players have four attempts to unlock the Burrito Vault by guessing the correct Chipotle order. The 50,000 players to unlock the vault will earn a BOGO code, the release said.

According to officials, all players who correctly guess the Chipotle order and unlock the vault will be "automatically entered into Chipotle's National where 53 fans will be randomly selected to win free burritos for a year."

In addition to the Burrito Vault game, the fast-casual chain is offering a "$0 delivery fee" to all Chipotle Rewards members that order via the website or app with code DELIVER.