What to Know: Legal Marijuana & Firearm Permits

Illinois gun permit holders who may be interested in purchasing legal cannabis are raising concerns about their access to firearms, according to a state firearm dealer’s association--though the Illinois State Police says not to worry.

Dan Eldridge of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Des Plaines is also the president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois. He said he is hearing from customers and Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card holders who are asking if their FOID cards or Concealed Carry Licenses will be revoked if they purchase or use legal cannabis.

“We’re hearing an awful lot of questions because there is a lot of disinformation out there,” Eldridge said.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) said it will not revoke FOID cards or Concealed Carry Licenses based solely on a person’s legal use of adult cannabis. But the ISP said pursuant to both state and federal law, a person who is addicted to or a habitual users of narcotics is not permitted to possess or use firearms.

“Accordingly, the ISP would also revoke or deny the FOID cards/CCL’s of those who violate certain provisions of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act,” said an ISP spokesperson.

The federal gun sale form warns that the use or possession of marijuana is unlawful under federal law, regardless if it is legal for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.

“You should know that you are not a legal purchaser of a firearm in Illinois or in any state if you're using cannabis,” Eldridge said.

Illinois has more than two million FOID card holders. Eldridge told NBC 5 that if the state’s intent is not to punish legal cannabis users who also have a FOID card, the law needs to be clearer on the matter.