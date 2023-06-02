What Time Does Taylor Swift Perform? A Timing Breakdown to Know for Chicago

Taylor Swift will take the stage for the first of three sold-out performances at Soldier Field Friday.

But before she does, merch sales will start, parking lots will fill up, gates will open and opening acts will perform.

Soldier Field released details Wednesday for what it described as "one of the most-anticipated musical events of 2023." The sold-out performances that will have thousands descending on downtown Chicago each day this weekend.

Here are the times to know -- whether you're attending the shows or not:

Merchandise Sales Open

Soldier Field opened merchandise sales at 10 a.m. Thursday, but similar sales at four locations outside the stadium Friday through Sunday won't begin until noon.

Parking Lots Open

Parking lots open at 2 p.m.

According to Soldier Field, parking lots are already sold out from advance sales.

McCormick Place Lot B, Millennium and South Grant Park garages will be open, with Millennium Park Garage offering a shuttle to and from the stadium. The shuttle will pick up fans at lower Randolph and pick them up at the Metra 18th stairs between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Grant Park South, Grant Park North and Millennium Lakeside Garages won't be offering shuttle service, however.

Gates Open

Gates to the venue open at 4:30 p.m.

Performance Times

Swift is expected to perform for more than three hours each night, with her portion of the shows beginning at 8 p.m.

The concert will officially kick off at 6:30 p.m. with opening acts OWENN & Girl in Red on Friday and Saturday or Gracie Adams & Muna on Sunday.

Pick-Up Begins

For pick-up after the show, officials say reunification for parents, guardians and rideshare drivers will take place on Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

"We encourage parents and chaperones to use this area in order to quickly reunite with family and friends," Soldier Field's release states. "Drivers may use the alphabetical signage markers to provide guests with identifiers. Stadium

security and parking personnel will be present to provide a safe and organized operation."