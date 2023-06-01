Will it Rain on Taylor Swift at Soldier Field? Here's the Forecast for Each Night in Chicago

Chicago Taylor Swift fans know that outfit aren't the only thing that could change during a concert at Soldier Field.

Mother Nature plays a large role in the success of a performance at the stadium and Swifties are in luck this weekend.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes reports "the weather looks great this weekend" and no rain is expected.

"It’s still going to be warm Friday afternoon but we’ll start to feel the humidity drop," Jeanes said. "Temperatures at Soldier Field Friday evening will be around 70 for the start of the show, and drop to the mid 60s by the end."

It will be a similar situation on Saturday, with sunny skies, highs in the low 70s near the lake and dropping into the 60s through the performance.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, with highs only reaching into the upper 60s and temperatures dropping into the mid to low 60s throughout the show.

Either way, it's not looking like there will be a rain show in the Windy City.

