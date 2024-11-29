Black Friday has arrived, with many stores opening early for access to in-demand holiday deals, but some will open their doors earlier than others.
While the popularity of in-person shopping for Black Friday has changed over the years, many still lined up in the cold to be among the first to access sought-after sales at stores like Target.
Area malls also join in, with early openings at some locations.
Here are store and mall hours for the Chicago area this Black Friday:
Stores
Barnes and Noble: Stores open at 8 a.m. Some stores will close at 9 p.m., but hours vary by location.
Best Buy: Most stores open at 6 a.m. Many locations remain open until 10 p.m., but hours vary by location.
Costco: Most stores open at 9 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Most stores will open at 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. in most locations.
Home Depot: Most stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing hours will vary by location, but will be similar to typical Friday end times.
Home Goods: Most stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
Ikea: Stores are expected to open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
Kohl’s: Stores open at 5 a.m. and close at midnight.
Lowe’s: Stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location.
Macy's: Some stores open at 6 a.m., while others open at 8 a.m. Closing times vary by location, with some closing at 9 p.m. and others closing at 11 p.m.
Nordstrom: Many stores will open early, but exact times vary by location. Some begin at 9 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m.
Old Navy: Most stores open at 5 a.m. Closing times will vary by location.
Sam’s Club: Stores open and close at their regular hours
Target: Stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location, but many will stay open through 10 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Stores will open and close at regular hours
Walmart: Most stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.
Malls
- Chicago Premium Outlets: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fashion Outlets of Chicago: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fox Valley Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Gurnee Mills: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Hawthorn Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Northbrook Court: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Riverside Park Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Oakbrook Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Orland Square Mall: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Westfield Old Orchard Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Southlake Mall: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Promenade Bolingbrook: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Shops at North Bridge: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Water Tower Place: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Woodfield Mall: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Yorktown Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.