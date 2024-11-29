Black Friday has arrived, with many stores opening early for access to in-demand holiday deals, but some will open their doors earlier than others.

While the popularity of in-person shopping for Black Friday has changed over the years, many still lined up in the cold to be among the first to access sought-after sales at stores like Target.

Area malls also join in, with early openings at some locations.

Here are store and mall hours for the Chicago area this Black Friday:

Stores

Barnes and Noble: Stores open at 8 a.m. Some stores will close at 9 p.m., but hours vary by location.

Best Buy: Most stores open at 6 a.m. Many locations remain open until 10 p.m., but hours vary by location.

Costco: Most stores open at 9 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Most stores will open at 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. in most locations.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Home Depot: Most stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing hours will vary by location, but will be similar to typical Friday end times.

Home Goods: Most stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Ikea: Stores are expected to open at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Stores open at 5 a.m. and close at midnight.

Lowe’s: Stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location.

Macy's: Some stores open at 6 a.m., while others open at 8 a.m. Closing times vary by location, with some closing at 9 p.m. and others closing at 11 p.m.

Nordstrom: Many stores will open early, but exact times vary by location. Some begin at 9 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m.

Old Navy: Most stores open at 5 a.m. Closing times will vary by location.

Sam’s Club: Stores open and close at their regular hours

Target: Stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location, but many will stay open through 10 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will open and close at regular hours

Walmart: Most stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Malls