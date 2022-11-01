What Prizes Can You Win in a Powerball Drawing?

With a $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday evening's drawing, the grand prize is far from the only way to come away with some winnings.

Each Powerball drawing consists of five different numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number, with incredibly steep odds at 1 in 292,201,338, according to Lotto America.

While the grand prize is wildly unlikely to win, there's several other prizes that can be won from your Powerball ticket. The breakdown for prize money is as follows:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

The prize marks the second-largest prize in Powerball history, only trailing a $1.586 billion jackpot split three ways in January 2016 between winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In Monday night's drawing, one player in Indiana became $1 million richer by only missing out on the Powerball number on their picks.