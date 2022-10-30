No jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but the next drawing on Monday is expected to see the top prize grow to at least $1 billion.

If the jackpot hits the $1 billion-level, as lottery officials have said that it likely will, then it would become only the fifth jackpot to reach 10-figures in U.S. history. Three of the previous four $1 billion jackpots were won in the Mega Millions game, including one that was captured by an Illinois resident earlier this year.

The Powerball drawing is offered in 45 states, including Illinois and Indiana. Tickets cost $2 per play, with additional add-on options to increase non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets can either be purchased at thousands of retailers throughout the country, or via certain lottery websites, including via the Illinois Lottery’s app and website.

Here are the largest jackpots ever won in U.S. history:

Jan. 2016: Powerball $1.586 billion (California, Florida, Tennessee)

Touted as the largest lottery jackpot ever won, the Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball drawing split a jackpot of nearly $1.6 billion among three lucky players.

Oct. 2018: Mega Millions $1.5 billion (South Carolina)

The largest prize ever won by a single ticket was awarded in the Oct. 23, 2018 drawing, with one lucky winner in South Carolina walking away with a cash prize of $877.8 million.

July 2022: Mega Millions $1.3 billion (Illinois)

The second-largest single-ticket win ever, this jackpot was won on a ticket purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines earlier this year.

Jan. 2021: Mega Millions $1 billion (Michigan, Kansas)

One of only three lottery jackpots to exceed $1 billion, this ticket, sold in Michigan, paid the winner $776.6 million as a cash prize.

Mar. 2019: Powerball $768.4 million (Wisconsin)

This winning ticket was purchased in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

These drawings round out the top ten:

Aug. 2017: Powerball $758.7 million (Massachusetts)

Jan. 2021: Powerball $731.1 million (Maryland)

Oct. 2021: Powerball $699.8 million (California)

Oct. 2018: Powerball $687.8 million (Iowa, New York)

Dec. 2013: Mega Millions $648 million (Georgia)

Mar. 2012: Mega Millions $646 million (Illinois, Maryland, California)

This jackpot, split three ways, was the highest total prize to ever be captured by an Illinois resident. Merle and Patricia Butler captured nearly $219 million by purchasing a ticket in Red Bud, located in the southwestern corner of the state.