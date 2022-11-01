$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana on Monday night became $1 million richer.

No, they didn't match all six numbers to win the massive $1 billion jackpot in Monday's Powerball drawing. However, a ticket that matched five of the winning numbers was sold in Indiana.

The reward? A cool $1 million.

According to the Powerball website, Monday's $1 million, "Match 5" winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas and Indiana.

Hoosier Lottery officials did not immediately indicate where in Indiana the ticket was sold.

Three, $2 million "Match 5 + Power Play" winning tickets were sold in Florida, Oklahoma and New York.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 19, 13, 39, 59 and 36 with a Powerball of 13.

The top Powerball prize now swells to an estimated $1.2 billion ahead of Wednesday night's drawing -- and the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

However, there's a catch: The $1.2 billion prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which is currently estimated at $596.7 million. Those winnings also would be subject to federal taxes. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.

In July, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winners, who have chosen to remain anonymous, selected the cash prize.