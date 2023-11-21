What is Illinois' favorite Thanksgiving dessert? Here's what 1 study stays

Sure, the turkey is the star of Thanksgiving. But, dessert -- dessert is the hero.

A recent study from the gaming website onlinecasinos.com that ranked the top desserts eaten by Americans on Thanksgiving found that pies reign supreme over cookies, cakes and cheese.

The top pie, the results showed, was pumpkin.

"The unanimous verdict from across the United States is clear: pies are the ultimate Thanksgiving dessert," the study said. "In fact, an overwhelming 41 states joined hands in declaring Pumpkin Pie as the top choice."

The report, which surveyed 3,000 Americans, broke down the desserts into "tiers," with the most popular, or "superior" results being Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, Pecan Pie, Key Lime Pie and Cherry Pie. Cookies also ranked highly, the report said.

Further down on the list was Peach Cobbler Pie, Blueberry Pie, Lemon Meringue Pie and Mud Pie.

Some of the least popular desserts among Americans, according to the study, were Cranberry Cake, Buttermilk Pie, Rhubarb Pie, Banoffee Pie, and cheese boards.

According to the report, the Thanksgiving dessert that ranked the highest among Illinoisans was Pumpkin Pie. Most other Midwestern states also ranked Pumpkin Pie the highest, with the exception of Iowa, which chose Apple Pie.

Bon Appetit.