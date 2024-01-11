What is Chicago's ‘rat hole' and is it actually a rat? Here's what area residents say

An imprint in a Chicago street that many believe to be a rat has sparked viral social media attention and even become a tourist attraction. But it turns out, it may not even be a rat at all.

According to some residents who live near the now-iconic street sensation, the imprint has actually been there for years and only recently gained national attention.

The new tourist attraction in the city, located in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village, rose to fame in a viral social media post.

"Had to make a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole," Winslow Dumaine wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post generated millions of views and quickly went viral, leading many to make the trek to visit the rat-shaped "pothole," with some even leaving flowers or money inside it for good luck.

"Someone tweeted out that they were making a pilgrimage to seee the rat hole and then all of a sudden we saw a bunch of people walking past with their cameras and flowers and a bunch of different things," said resident Michael Risher, who has lived in the area for several years. "I think there might be some money left by it."

Risher said the imprint has been there for at least four years.

"My wife and I went on a walk maybe four years ago and walked past it and saw it," he said. "And every time we walk past it we wave hi to it."

But some who live on the block say it may not be what people think.

"I think it's a squirrel," said area resident Michael Rascati.

Cindy Nelson, who has lived across the street from the imprint for over 20 years, told the Chicago Sun-Times, “I don’t want to burst anyone’s bubble or upset anybody, but it’s a squirrel."

But some aren't quite as convinced.

"I think it's a rat," Risher said, noting that he previously joked about it being a squirrel.

Whatever it is, residents are surprised at the sudden attention -- and just how big it's gotten, with tributes, a rush of visitors and more.

"I'd rather visit the Trevi Fountain than a dead rat," Rascati said.