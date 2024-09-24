Education

What is a Blue Ribbon School? How 18 Illinois schools were chosen for the award

The annual honor for 2024 recognized 18 schools in Illinois, including a number of schools in the Chicago suburbs

By NBC Chicago Staff

18 schools in Illinois were named to the 2024 list of National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education Monday.

Schools are evaluated on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates, officials said, with the annual honor recognizing schools that "excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups."

National Blue Ribbon Schools are identified by an award flag in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole - which has become "a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning," officials said.

A total of 356 schools received the designation this year.

The Illinois recipients of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon School designation are below:

  • Arlington Heights – John Hersey High School
  • Arlington Heights – St. Viator High School
  • Chicago – Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy
  • Chicago – St. Josaphat School
  • Dunlap – Dunlap Middle School
  • Elmhurst – Jefferson Elementary School
  • Frankfort – Hickory Creek Middle School
  • Geneva – Heartland Elementary School
  • Green Oaks – Oak Grove School
  • Hawthorn Woods – Lake Zurich Middle School
  • Hickory Hills – H. H. Conrady Junior High School
  • Lake Zurich – Lake Zurich High School
  • Maryville – Maryville Elementary School
  • Mascoutah – Mascoutah Elementary School 
  • Naperville – Naperville Central High School
  • Naperville – Neuqua Valley High School
  • Naperville – Scott Elementary School
  • Palos Heights – Palos East Elementary School
