What is a Blue Ribbon School? How 18 Illinois schools were chosen for the award

18 schools in Illinois were named to the 2024 list of National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education Monday.

Schools are evaluated on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates, officials said, with the annual honor recognizing schools that "excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups."

National Blue Ribbon Schools are identified by an award flag in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole - which has become "a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning," officials said.

A total of 356 schools received the designation this year.

The Illinois recipients of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon School designation are below:

Arlington Heights – John Hersey High School

Arlington Heights – St. Viator High School

Chicago – Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy

Chicago – St. Josaphat School

Dunlap – Dunlap Middle School

Elmhurst – Jefferson Elementary School

Frankfort – Hickory Creek Middle School

Geneva – Heartland Elementary School

Green Oaks – Oak Grove School

Hawthorn Woods – Lake Zurich Middle School

Hickory Hills – H. H. Conrady Junior High School

Lake Zurich – Lake Zurich High School

Maryville – Maryville Elementary School

Mascoutah – Mascoutah Elementary School

Naperville – Naperville Central High School

Naperville – Neuqua Valley High School

Naperville – Scott Elementary School

Palos Heights – Palos East Elementary School