18 Illinois schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools. Here's the full list

The U.S. Department of Education on Monday released the list of 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and 18 schools in Illinois made the cut.

The annual honor recognizes schools that "excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups," according to a news release from the Department of Education. Schools are evaluated on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are identified by an award flag in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole - which has become "a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning."

A total of 356 schools received the designation this year.

The Illinois recipients are listed below:

Arlington Heights – John Hersey High School

Arlington Heights – St. Viator High School

Chicago – Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy

Chicago – St. Josaphat School

Dunlap – Dunlap Middle School

Elmhurst – Jefferson Elementary School

Frankfort – Hickory Creek Middle School

Geneva – Heartland Elementary School

Green Oaks – Oak Grove School

Hawthorn Woods – Lake Zurich Middle School

Hickory Hills – H. H. Conrady Junior High School

Lake Zurich – Lake Zurich High School

Maryville – Maryville Elementary School

Mascoutah – Mascoutah Elementary School

Naperville – Naperville Central High School

Naperville – Neuqua Valley High School

Naperville – Scott Elementary School

Palos Heights – Palos East Elementary School