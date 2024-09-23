18 Illinois schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools. Here's the full list

The U.S. Department of Education on Monday released the list of 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and 18 schools in Illinois made the cut.
The annual honor recognizes schools that "excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups," according to a news release from the Department of Education. Schools are evaluated on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates.
National Blue Ribbon Schools are identified by an award flag in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole - which has become "a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning."
A total of 356 schools received the designation this year.
The Illinois recipients are listed below:
- Arlington Heights – John Hersey High School
- Arlington Heights – St. Viator High School
- Chicago – Hawthorne Elementary Scholastic Academy
- Chicago – St. Josaphat School
- Dunlap – Dunlap Middle School
- Elmhurst – Jefferson Elementary School
- Frankfort – Hickory Creek Middle School
- Geneva – Heartland Elementary School
- Green Oaks – Oak Grove School
- Hawthorn Woods – Lake Zurich Middle School
- Hickory Hills – H. H. Conrady Junior High School
- Lake Zurich – Lake Zurich High School
- Maryville – Maryville Elementary School
- Mascoutah – Mascoutah Elementary School
- Naperville – Naperville Central High School
- Naperville – Neuqua Valley High School
- Naperville – Scott Elementary School
- Palos Heights – Palos East Elementary School
