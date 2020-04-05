Westlake Hospital to Re-open as Coronavirus Pandemic Continues to Spread

As coronavirus cases continue to spike in the state of Illinois, a suburban hospital that closed last year is being re-opened to help medical professionals treat COVID-19 patients.

Westlake Hospital in suburban Melrose Park, which closed last fall, will re-open to help with the influx of coronavirus patients. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the plans to re-open the hospital on Thursday, and the Army Corps of Engineers will soon begin construction work to make that plan a reality.

Construction is expected to begin Monday, and although it is not clear how long it will take to re-open the facility, it will provide 230 additional beds to help treat COVID-19 patients when it is completed.

The hospital is one of several facilities that will re-open to help alleviate pressure on existing hospitals throughout the state. State officials have also designated Chicago’s McCormick Place convention center as a temporary medical facility, with up to 3,000 beds expected to be in place by the end of the month as construction continues.

State officials believe that coronavirus numbers will continue to increase, with a peak in cases expected near the middle of April.