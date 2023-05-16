West Garfield Park Shooting Leaves 12-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Wounded

A shooting in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday evening left a 12-year-old and 16-year-old wounded, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road just before 5:40 p.m. when two people were discovered with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, a 16-year-old boy was struck twice to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said a 12-year-old boy had also sustained gunshot wounds, and was carried inside a nearby library by a security officer who attempted to render aid. The boy was then taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police said an adult man and woman who were suspected in the shooting were located in the 3900 block of West Madison Street and were both taken into custody.

According to officials, a weapon was recovered and charges are pending. There is no further information.