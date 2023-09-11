Waukegan man killed in crash while drag racing identified

The Lake County Coroner's Office on Monday released the name of the Waukegan man who was killed in a crash while drag racing over the weekend.

Steven Cielesz, 60, died on Sunday afternoon following a collision at Sheridan and Yorkhouse roads in Beach Park. He died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the coroner's office.

Authorities said Cielesz, who was driving a Ford Mustang, was headed southbound on Sheridan Road at a high rate of speed and drag racing with the driver of another vehicle when the crash occurred. As the vehicles approached Yorkhouse Road, a Honda SUV was traveling northbound on Sheridan, attempting to make a left turn, when it was struck by a Mustang.

Cielesz was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of Monday evening, the crash remained under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.