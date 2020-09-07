Waukegan Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In To Police

A man turned himself in to police in connection with a fatal shooting in Waukegan last month, according to the department.

On Aug. 22 officers responded to report in the 600 block of McAlister Ave. in Waukegan and found a woman lying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said.

Damar McDonald, 32-year-old accused of first degree murder in the incident, turned himself into police Sunday morning. The warrent for his arrest carried a bond of $3,000,000.

The woman accused of obstruction of justice, 32-year-old Achley Cruz-Oaquendo, was taken into custody Monday morning. The warrent for her arrest carried a bond of $250,000.

Officials said the woman was in her 60s from North Chicago, but will not release the name of the woman until after an autopsy is completed.

According to investigators, the woman was likely attending a party on that block when a verbal altercation broke out between two men. Police said the woman likely tried to break up the fight when she was shot, then ran to the street. The woman was brought to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.