Body of 6-year-old boy recovered from Kankakee River

The body of a 6-year-old boy was recovered from the Kankakee River late Tuesday afternoon, hours after he fell into the river from a dock, according to officials.

According to Kankakee mayor Chris Curtis, the boy fell off a dock at 1600 Cobb Boulevard at approximately 3:08 p.m., with rescue efforts beginning shortly afterwards.

Footage captured by NBC Chicago's Sky5 helicopter showed nearby rescue efforts, with multiple boats seen in the portion of the river located just west of I-57.

According to Curtis, the boy was recovered from the water at approximately 5:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no further information available.