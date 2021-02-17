Water Main Break Floods Adams Street Near Willis Tower

A water main broke Wednesday night in the Loop, shutting down Adams Street between Wells and Franklin streets.

The 12-inch water main, which was installed in 1932, has been turned off until crews can begin repairs, according to water department spokesperson Megan Vidis.

No residential building was affected by the shutdown, Vidis said, and the Willis Tower still has water service.

Vidis said the department is waiting for permits and markings and will begin digging “as soon as possible.”