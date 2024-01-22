Watch live: Joliet police to provide 6 p.m. update after multiple people shot and killed

Watch live: You can watch Monday evening's police news conference as soon as it begins in the player above.

The Joliet Police Department is slated to provide an update on the search for an "armed and dangerous" individual wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of multiple people on Monday afternoon.

Police will share the latest details on the developing situation during a 6 p.m. news conference.

Authorities were searching for Romeo Nance in relation to the deaths of multiple people found inside two residences in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. A number of victims wasn't immediately provided by law enforcement.

Nance, was said to be driving a Red Toyota Camry with the license plate Q730412 and should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to police.

Police said officers responded to homes along West Acres Road, where multiple people with gunshot wounds were found dead.

"The information remains fluid and ever changing as this investigation progresses," authorities said in a Facebook post late Monday afternoon.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said that it was attempting to locate the same vehicle in connection with two additional shootings that occurred on Sunday.

According to authorities, at around 4:27 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Pheasant Run Apartments in unincorporated Joliet Township and found a man bleeding from the head with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, has yet to be identified by the Will County Coroner's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, a separate shooting occurred about 10 minutes prior in the city of Joliet. In that incident, a 42-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

Police said the victims in the two shootings weren't connected, and both incidents appeared to be random. The same vehicle, however, was present at both crime scenes just prior to both shootings, authorities said.

Authorities in Will County are attempting to locate a red Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412 in connection with three separate shootings.

As of Monday evening, West Acres Road remained closed between Madison Street and Springfield Avenue and wasn't expected to reopen for a "significant amount of time," police said. Madison Street was also shut down between Greenwood Avenue and Douglas Street.

Anyone who sees the suspect's vehicle shouldn't approach, but immediately call 911 and report its location to law enforcement.

Additional details on the incident had yet to be released by police on Monday evening.