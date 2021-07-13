Watch Live: Chicago Police Supt. Brown to Speak After White House Meeting on Crime

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 9 a.m.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House the day before.

Brown will speak at 9 a.m. from Chicago Police headquarters. The news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

Brown was in Washington, D.C., on Monday for a meeting with Biden and other law enforcement leaders from around the U.S. on crime, as Biden’s administration offers cities federal resources to help curb a growing tide of gun violence.

Violent crime has risen in a number of big cities this year, according to federal statistics. The talks at the White House Monday focused on federal government efforts to stop those trends, including the use of “strike forces” and more cooperation between local police departments and federal agencies like the FBI and ATF, among others.

Brown said Monday that Chicago will receive more of that support from federal the government.

“There was a sense of urgency both from the president and his administration, along with Attorney General (Merrick) Garland, about what we can do now and what resources we can add now," Brown said.

Brown was light on specifics, but said more federal manpower to fight illegal gun trafficking and expedited conspiracy cases in the courts will help to shore up the work being down to cut down on crime.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she welcomes the White House’s involvement in combatting gun violence, saying that the city will welcome the “strike forces” and other law enforcement assistance tools. She did say that the city doesn’t need National Guard deployments and should instead focus on other efforts.

“Making sure that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the ATF and other federal resources are really focused on stopping gun trafficking will make a world of difference here in the city,” she said.

But anti-violence and activist groups in the city wonder if more federal intervention will actually effect any change.

“You have to talk to the people who are actually on the ground doing the work every single day,” Lamar Johnson, a violence prevention coordinator at St. Sabina church, said.

Johnson helps to lead violence prevention efforts at the church, and said that violence is not a problem that can simply be solved by increasing police funding and staffing.

“You have David Brown going to the White House, and not one time has he sat down with community leaders who’s actually doing the work before you go speak to President Biden, because you can’t police your way out of this situation,” he said.

Vaughn Bryant leads more than a dozen partner organizations, working to reach Chicagoans most at-risk from gun violence.

“I’ve had guys tell me ‘I like the hustle, I like the adrenaline, I like the competition,’” he said. “But what they don’t realize is that in the legitimate world, they could be on Wall Street.”

Bryant said undoing decades of discrimination and disinvestment will take time, but the important work that his teams do is worth it, and will be effective.

“There’s no greater feeling than being a part of somebody’s life moving forward in a positive direction,” he said.