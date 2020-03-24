coronavirus in illinois

Watch Live: Chicago Fire, Police Officials to Discuss Coronavirus Safety Protocols

Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck is expected to speak at the press conference

Officials representing first responders in the city of Chicago will discuss efforts to keep personnel safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck will be on hand to discuss protocols and procedures that the department has implemented as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Officials from the Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Department of Public Health will also be on hand for the press conference.

At least four Chicago police officers have tested positive for coronavirus. Several Chicago firefighters have also tested positive for the virus, as has at least one Cook County corrections officer.

In response to the pandemic, a drive-thru testing site opened Monday, and was only open to first responders.

