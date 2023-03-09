Watch: Emotional Moments, Speeches From Fallen Chicago Police Officer Funeral For Andrés Vásquez Lasso

A somber mood washed over Chicago Thursday as Chicago police held a funeral for one of their own: Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, 32, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Gage Park last week.
The Chicago Police officer funeral mass honoring Vásquez Lasso began at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located in the 7700 block of South Western Ave. But before the service began, hundreds of residents lined the streets in support, and hundreds of law enforcement saluted as the body of Vásquez Lasso was made its journey to the funeral home.
Below are emotional moments and speeches from the day.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.