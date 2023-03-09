Watch: Emotional Moments, Speeches From Fallen Chicago Police Officer Funeral For Andrés Vásquez Lasso

A somber mood washed over Chicago Thursday as Chicago police held a funeral for one of their own: Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, 32, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Gage Park last week.

The Chicago Police officer funeral mass honoring Vásquez Lasso began at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located in the 7700 block of South Western Ave. But before the service began, hundreds of residents lined the streets in support, and hundreds of law enforcement saluted as the body of Vásquez Lasso was made its journey to the funeral home.

Below are emotional moments and speeches from the day.

Hundreds of Chicago residents came out in support and lined the streets as police on Thursday transported the body of fallen officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso to the a funeral home on the south side.

Hundreds of Chicago police officers and law enforcement officials lined the streets of Chicago Thursday, as the body of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Gage Park last week, arrives at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Officers salute as they carry they body inside for the funeral.

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown gave an emotional speech at the funeral of fallen officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso. "We'll never forget the sacrifice that Andreas has made," Brown said. "In times like these, we are in despair." Watch his full speech here.