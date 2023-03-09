Andres Vasquez-Lasso, CPD Officer Killed in Line of Duty, To Be Laid to Rest at Funeral Thursday

Note: The funeral mass is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed in the player at the top of this story, and on NBC 5, once it begins.

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso will be laid to rest Thursday on in Chicago, one day after dozens of family, friends, law enforcement members and state and city leaders paid their respects at a memorial service for the 32-year-old officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

“It’s devastating,” said 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares, who represents the ward where Lasso-Vasquez lived and worked. “Very sad. I mean it’s a sad day here in Chicago. It’s heartbreaking.”

Inside the Oak Lawn funeral home, Officer Vasquez-Lasso’s coffin was draped in a Chicago flag. Outside, a growing line of people -- many of them in Chicago police uniform -- wrapped around the building.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Hundreds of officers are lining up to enter the funeral home to pay their respects to the 32-year-old fallen officer who was killed a week ago.

“This is one of the saddest ones I’ve ever seen," said former alderman Bob Fioretti, who attended the memorial Wednesday. "I walked in that room and you could have heard a pin drop. People were just taken back I think because of his age but because of what he did for the city.”

The funeral mass honoring Vasquez-Lasso will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located in the 7700 block of South Western Avenue. Hundreds of officers are expected to line the streets as the officer travels to his final resting place.

A procession will then take place to a private interment, according to the family.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed in the player at the top of this story once it begins.

Who Was Andres Vasquez-Lasso? What We Know About the CPD Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Eight District Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was killed in the line of duty during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood last Wednesday afternoon.

"We are heartbroken," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during a press conference last week "Policing is a big family. People know at some point they may be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice. But you never wish or hope that it actually happens. And tonight, this tragedy did."

According to Brown, Vasquez-Lasso was married. He had family members in Columbia, and recently celebrated five years with the department.

"We will never forget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones," Brown said. "Together, we mourn the loss of our hero."

In an emotional tribute posted to Facebook Saturday, Vasquez-Lasso's wife, Milena Estepa, wrote that she was "grateful for every minute that God allowed" her to share with her husband.

MORE: Hundreds Attend Prayer Vigil To Support Family Of Chicago Police Officer Killed In The Line of Duty

"It will never be a goodbye, it will be a see you soon to my favorite person, my best friend, my travel and adventure partner who will always be present in my heart," the post reads, which has been translated from Spanish.

"To the best human being that God has been able to give me. Your chivalry until the last day, your infinite love, nobility, joy, will always be in my memories. I am grateful for every minute that God allowed me to share with you, I would have wanted to hug you tighter that Wednesday morning before leaving to fly, give you more goodbye kisses, if only I had imagined that it was the last time I would see you alive."

"You gave your life doing what you loved the most, every day you went to work with a smile from ear to ear," the post continues.

"Thank you for being the best husband, dog father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend. You leave us an irremediable void in our hearts. Rest in peace my LOVE. Nalah and I will miss you every second of our lives. You are and always will remain a hero. ALWAYS REMEMBERED, NEVER FORGOTTEN."

Vasquez-Lasso leaves behind his wife Milena Estepa and other family members including his father, brother, cousin, niece, and dog, Nalah.

'Andres Went Out There and Protected Us'

Friends and colleagues last week joined Estepa at a community prayer service on the Southwest side, where many remembered the officer's character, as both a friend and a public servant.

“I knew him for 13 years. He was my close friend. I lost my brother as well I’m shook” said his friend Joaquin Iglesias. “He was a really good man, really good guy, braver than myself. Absolutely I know he’s in a good place.”

Eight District Police Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne also spoke, saying “Andres went out there and protected us. He protected all of us. He went after the evil that comes after us so that our children could walk the streets. Our wives can go to the grocery store that’s what it’s about. Andres' family now has a huge hole and hopefully we could gather around and bring them tight and close to us.”

When and Where The Officer Was Shot

According to authorities, officers in the Eighth District at 4:43 p.m. last Wednesday responded to domestic-related call of a person with a gun in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

Supt. Brown later said the caller had stated that a man was chasing a female down the street with a gun.

When officers arrived, one group went to the front door of a residence, but a second squad car encountered the suspect on foot, police said.

As officers got out of the squad car, the man, who was armed, began running, authorities say.

"At close range, shots were exchanged," Brown said. According to authorities, Officer Vasquez-Lasso was struck multiple times.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the head, Brown said. The suspect was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to Brown, the officer was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The investigation is ongoing," Brown said, noting that body camera footage, ballistic evidence and other video is currently being reviewed. Additionally, the use of force in the incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Brown said.

What We Know About The Suspect

Steven Montano, 18, of the 2500 block of South Lawndale Avenue, faces a first-degree murder charge, in addition to felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card and aggravated discharge of a firearm near a school building. He is currently being held in Cook County without bond.

Montano was previously charged with a misdemeanor in connection with a July 2022 incident in which he fled on foot from a vehicle that was stopped by Chicago police, officials have confirmed.

Last week, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office said that the suspect was released without bond in that case because of his lack of criminal history.

“The defendant, who had no prior record, was given an I-bond after being charged,” the office said. “The defendant, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not charged with a felony because the evidence does not support a charge of gun possession.”

Foxx’s office said that the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor for running from the vehicle. The driver was charged with felony counts of illegal gun possession.

The defendant in the shooting appeared in court in August, and was offered “an alternative to traditional prosecution,” which included 25 hours of community service. He completed that, and the case was dismissed in November.