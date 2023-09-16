WATCH: 2023 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade

A massive celebration is underway this weekend as the annual Mexican Independence Day Parade steps off in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday.

This year's celebration holds particular significance, as the parade coincides with the actual date of Mexican Independence Day, continuing a weekend of citywide celebrations.

For those who can't make it in person, Telemundo Chicago has you covered as the exclusive broadcasting partner for the 2023 parade.

Beginning at noon, this year's parade is under the "Tu Mexico, Tu Chicago," the parade promises to be a captivating journey through the diverse tapestry of Mexican identity and culture. Each Mexican state will be represented, showcasing the various traditions and cultural expressions that thrive not only in Little Village but throughout the city of Chicago and beyond.

Adding to the excitement and cultural richness of the parade, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce selected Penelope Menchaca, host of Telemundo’s popular national morning news and entertainment program “Hoy Día”, as the Parade Marshal for the 2023 event.

The event is one of the Midwest's largest parades, bringing over 400,000 participants, residents, and visitors along the two-and-a-half-mile business corridor. Attendees can expect a spectacular display of vibrantly colored floats, the melodious sounds of mariachi bands and mesmerizing folkloric dances.

Whether you're going in person or watching from home, here's a look at what you should know:

How to watch live

Telemundo Chicago, along with the NBC Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel, will carry the parade live from 12-1 p.m. CT. (NOTE: The parade will continue to be carried live on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel until 1:30 p.m.)

For more information on how to view the NBC Chicago News streaming channel, click here.

Telemundo Chicago’s Alfonso Gutiérrez, Anabel Monge, and Héctor Lozano will be the among the featured talent covering this year’s parade.

Parade route

The parade will step off from the iconic Little Village Arch at the intersection of 26th Street and Albany Avenue, proceeding along 26th Street before concluding at Kostner Avenue.