Walgreens to close 5 Chicago stores amid significant company changes

NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2024 when the company announced it would shutter up to 1,200 stores

Walgreens will close five Chicago stores in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago.

According to the company, those stores are located in several Chicago neighborhoods, including locations in Lake Meadows, West Englewood and Little Village.

The impacted stores will close between Feb. 17 and 27, a company spokesperson told NBC Chicago, with the closures blamed on costs “associated with rent, staffing and supplies.”

“It’s never an easy decision to close a store,” a spokesperson said. “We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance.”

The company pledged to “minimize customer disruption,” and that they would try to move employees to other stores.

The impacted stores are located at:

7111 South Western Avenue (West Englewood)

4005 West 26th Street (Little Village)

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

9148 South Commercial Avenue (South Chicago)

3405 South King Drive (Lake Meadows)

7109 South Jeffery Boulevard (South Shore)

In Oct. 2024, Walgreens announced plans to close up to 1,200 “underperforming stores” by the year 2027, with 500 of the closures taking place within one calendar year of the announcement.

According to CNBC data, approximately one-quarter of Walgreens’ 8700 locations were considered “unprofitable” by the company and subject to potential closure.