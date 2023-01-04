VP Harris in Chicago Wednesday Touting Biden Administration's $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Chicago Wednesday touting the Biden Administration's Economic Recovery plan, White House officials said earlier this week.

"Today, I'm heading to Chicago to announce our Administration's latest infrastructure investment," a tweet from the Vice President on Wednesday read. "Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will upgrade and rehabilitate bridges in every state."

Today, I’m heading to Chicago to announce our Administration's latest infrastructure investment. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will upgrade and rehabilitate bridges in every state. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 4, 2023

According to a memo from the White House, Air Force Two landed at 11:40 a.m. at Midway International Airport with the Vice President, along with Sen. Dick Durbin in tow. The two were greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, officials said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

One of the points of the Biden White House’s first swing of the new year, according to a White House official, is to “highlight how the president’s economic plan — including his work bringing Republicans, independents and Democrats together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — is growing our economy from the bottom up and middle out" according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times.

In November of 2021, President Biden signed a massive, $1 trillion infrastructure bill in front of a bipartisan crowd, with Illinois set to receive a $17 billion piece of the pie to assist in improving the state’s roads, bridges and waterways.

According to the White House, Harris on Wednesday is scheduled to speak at Crowley's Yacht Yard to discuss the bill's Bridge Investment Program, which will help to rehabilitate four moveable bridges that cross the Calumet River: the 92nd Street Bridge, the 95th Street Bridge, the 100th Street Bridge and the 106th Street Bridge.

"Approximately 43,000 bridges nationwide are currently rated in poor condition, which could include requiring weight restrictions and closures of bridges large and small," the White House says .

According to the White House, the four bridges are slated to receive $144 million dollars from the bill.

Harris, who will be joined by Sen. Durbin, Mayor Lightfoot and other local leaders, is also set to include remarks about "creating good-paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind," The White House says.