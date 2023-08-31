Volunteer bakers make birthday wishes come true for children in need

Whether chocolate, vanilla or a special theme, a birthday cake makes you feel special. Using the sweet dessert, the non-profit Cake4Kids seeks to brighten spirits of children and teens who've experienced tough times.

The Chicago chapter, led by Emily Gyure, was baked up during the pandemic when people took up baking and kids at risk were in great need of a slice of happiness. Founded in 2010, the organization services at-risk or underserved youth, including those in foster care, group homes and homeless shelters.

You can read more about Cake4Kids and learn how to get involved here.