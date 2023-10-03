WOODSTOCK

Violent crash leads to street closures in suburban Woodstock

Police remain on the scene of a violent crash involving multiple vehicles in suburban Woodstock on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Route 47 is closed in both directions between Charles Road and Raycraft Road because of the crash, which involved at least two vehicles.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries at this time, but numerous patrol vehicles remain on scene as an investigation continues.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

