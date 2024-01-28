Vigil honors 7 family members killed in Joliet shooting spree

Flowers, candles, balloons, pictures and memories filled West Acres Road in Joliet Sunday, one week after seven members of the Nance and Esters family were shot and killed by a relative.

The large gathering of support aimed to provide comfort and solace amid the horrific aftermath of the shooting that shocked a community.

"We know that there are difficult days ahead of us as we deal with the daunting reality of picking up the pieces and trying to experience life daily without our loved ones," family member Cara Esters said at a vigil. "Our family will never be the same... but we are confident that together we will find the strength to get through this.”

Police say 23-year-old Romeo Nance is the suspect accused of killing his family members. Nance fled to Texas following the shooting spree where he died by suicide after a confrontation with U.S. Marshalls.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He's accused of killing his mother Tameka Nance (47), his uncle William Esters (35), his aunt Christine Esters (38), his brother Joshua Nance (31), and his three sisters, Alexandria (20), Alonnah (16) and Angel (14).

“All of them were so beautiful, had so much going for themselves. They were truly a great family," said family friend Tosheanna Hughes. “It really touches our hearts to know that the family was loved so much by the community.”

During the vigil, dozens released balloons in each person's honor.

"It’s a huge loss that will be felt for a long time," Hughes said.

Esters also took the time to thank the organizations each family member was a part of and offered condolences.

"Each one of them made a difference in so many lives," she said. "From the Illinois Department of Corrections, to the Joliet Stealers organization, the UNOS volleyball team, the WCW wrestling organization, nursing facilities throughout Joliet, Joliet Junior College, City of Joliet and so much more [who] have all expressed deepest condolences and love for out family."

A motive still has not been established in the case.

The suspect's girlfriend appeared in court this week, accused of obstructing justice.