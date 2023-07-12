Video shows tornado forming above O'Hare Airport during live NBC Chicago coverage

While a series of dangerous, life-threatening storms moved their way into the Chicago area, those watching NBC Chicago's coverage of the severe weather witnessed something truly eerie play out.

As NBC 5 Storm Team's Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller was showing a live view of storms over O'Hare International Airport, footage showed a tornado form above the airport in real time.

The harrowing and cinematic sight of a natural disaster forming over one of the city's most recognized destinations likely seemed improbable to many, though Wednesday's storms proved that it's only a myth that tornadoes cannot impact large cities.

A broad rotation ahead of a cleared sky was witnessed over parts of O'Hare Airport and Rosemont, with NBC 5's Storm Team explaining the mesmerizing sight as it played out.

The National Weather Service later confirmed that a tornado had touched down near O'Hare, one of multiple tornadoes to touch down in the region on Wednesday.