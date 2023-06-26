Video shows the moments that preceded a fatal shooting at a Chicago restaurant in which a mother is accused of encouraging her teen son to kill a man.

In the new footage, which was posted to social media, the man who was fatally shot, 32-year-old Jeremy Brown, is captured having an argument with 35-year-old Carlisha Hood at Maxwell Street Express on the city's Southwest Side earlier this month.

"If you say one more thing I'm going to knock you out," Brown says in the video.

Moments later, he punches Hood repeatedly.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The video ends with what sounds like a gunshot.

The incident was also captured on surveillance video. An edited version was released by police last week.

A mother is facing a murder charge after she allegedly encouraged her 14-year-old son to repeatedly shoot a man she was fighting with last weekend at a Far South Side restaurant.

The footage showed Hood ordering food, it then cuts to her 14-year-old son entering the restaurant and opening fire both inside and in the parking lot before the pair leave the scene.

Police had said Hood was in an argument with Brown while waiting in line for food at the restaurant, located at 11656 S. Halsted St. Hood then reportedly texted her son and had him come to the restaurant as the argument turned physical.

Officials alleged Brown punched Hood in the head and Hood's son took out a gun, shooting Brown in the back, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The teen continued shooting as Brown ran from the store, with both the teen and his mother following Brown into the parking lot.

Prosecutors reportedly said Hood told her soon to keep shooting Brown and kill him.

After the teen stopped shooting at Brown, his mother allegedly told him to shoot Brown's girlfriend, who authorities said encouraged Brown during the earlier altercation. Prosecutors also reportedly said Hood tried to grab the gun herself before her son shoved her off and the two fled the scene.

Brown ultimately died from his injuries, police said.

The circulation or the latest video comes as prosecutors cite "emerging evidence" in the case that resulted in charges against Hood and her son ultimately being dropped.

"Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases," a statement from the Cook County State's Attorney's office read.

Hood and her son surrendered to police on Wednesday and were arrested by authorities, Chicago police said. They were both charged with first-degree murder and Hood faced an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prosecutors said Hood, who had no criminal background, also had a valid firearm owners identification card and a permit to carry a concealed weapon.