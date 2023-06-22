WARNING: The footage at the top of this story may be disturbing for some viewers. Discretion is advised

Surveillance footage captured the scene as a flurry of gunfire erupted during a Juneteenth celebration in unincorporated Willowbrook over the weekend, leaving one person dead and more than 20 others wounded.

In the video, many at the crowded gathering quickly begin running as screams are heard. Seconds later, gunfire erupts, with shots fired for nearly 30 seconds straight.

Some people are seen running while others hide behind and under vehicles for cover.

As the shooting ends, multiple cars are seen and heard fleeing the scene as screaming continues.

According to authorities, the shooting broke out at approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday during a fight near the Hinsdale Lake Terrace in unincorporated Willowbrook. Police said officers were initially monitoring the celebration, but were called away to respond to a different 911 call.

Deputies were in an area near the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 when they heard numerous gunshots.

The victim killed in the shooting was identified as 31-year-old Reginald Meadows, who lived near where the gathering was held and who loved ones described as a “smiling, happy-go-lucky person" and young father of two. The DuPage County Coroner's office said Meadows died of a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen following the tragic event.

Police said they were not releasing identities or locations of other victims "out of an abundance of caution" and for their safety.

“I just remember recording my friend. She was dancing," Mariah Victoria Dixon, who among those wounded in the shooting, told NBC Chicago. "And all of a sudden, the shots started ringing out, everybody scattered, people pushing me over and, you know, like, shoving me and trying to get out of the way. It was just pure chaos. The shots were still ringing after I had got shot. I was really anticipating on being shot again or I didn't know if they were directly shooting at me, so I kind of ducked down and forced myself under the car. I could barely fit under the car, but I squeezed myself under the car."

Police believe multiple weapons were fired during the incident, but the total number of suspects who opened fire into the crowd remains unclear.

Authorities said Monday they were still processing ballistic evidence. Police added they are continuing to process other evidence and footage from the scene. As of Sunday evening, authorities were still searching for suspects.

Police have only said the shooting broke out during a fight at the event, but have not yet released a motive.

The DuPage County Sheriff's office said in a release Monday afternoon that their investigation remains active and ongoing as officers continue to search for witnesses and potential victims following the incident that left at least 23 people shot, one fatally.

"The interviews of known witnesses and victims continues, and we are trying to locate additional witnesses and victims who may not have sought medical attention for their injuries," police said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We were all just out, and next thing you know, shots just got going off. Everybody ran, and it was chaos," said Craig Lottie.

"As we were getting ready to go, we just started to hear shooting come from behind us. So we dropped down," said Marqeisha Avery, another witness.