Police have been investigating "nonstop" since a deadly mass shooting broke out during an event celebrating Juneteenth in the southwest Chicago suburb of Willowbrook over the weekend, authorities said.

The DuPage County Sheriff's office said in a release Monday afternoon that their investigation remains active and ongoing as officers continue to search for witnesses and potential victims following the incident that left at least 23 people shot, one fatally.

"The interviews of known witnesses and victims continues, and we are trying to locate additional witnesses and victims who may not have sought medical attention for their injuries," police said. "At the present time, we know 23 people shot, including 1 fatally. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the victims, we will not be releasing their names, locations, or individual conditions."

Police added they are continuing to process evidence from the scene, including what was left behind by vehicles involves and video evidence from nearby businesses.

"Ballistic evidence is also being processed and we are extremely grateful for the assistance of all the agencies throughout the area who have offered their help," the department said.

This comes as police believe multiple weapons were fired during the incident, but the total number of suspects who opened fire into the crowd remains unclear.

Earlier Monday, the victim killed in the shooting was identified as 31-year-old Reginald Meadows. The DuPage County Coroner's office said Meadows died of a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen following the tragic event.

According to authorities, the shooting broke out at approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday during a fight near the Hinsdale Lake Terrace in unincorporated Willowbrook. Police said officers were initially monitoring the celebration, but were called away to respond to a different 911 call.

Deputies were in an area near the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 when they heard numerous gunshots.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We were all just out, and next thing you know, shots just got going off. Everybody ran, and it was chaos," said Craig Lottie.

"As we were getting ready to go, we just started to hear shooting come from behind us. So we dropped down," said Marqeisha Avery, another witness.

Police have not yet released a motive and no one was in custody as of late Sunday.

One local hospital reported that they had initially received 12 patients that had been injured during the incident. Seven were treated and released, while five remained hospitalized.

In the hours after the shooting, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "closely monitoring" what took place.

"...Gathering for a holiday celebration should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety," his statement read, in part.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted on Sunday afternoon that President Joe Biden is also offering assistance after the shooting.