Mass shooting at Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration: Here's what we know so far

It has been more than 24 hours since a deadly mass shooting during an event celebrating Juneteenth in a southwest Chicago suburb left more than 20 people shot.

While much has unfolded in the hours since, several questions still remain.

Here's a look at what we know so far as an investigation into what happened continues:

How the shooting unfolded

According to authorities, the shooting broke out at approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday during a fight near the Hinsdale Lake Terrace in unincorporated Willowbrook. Police said officers were initially monitoring the celebration, but were called away to respond to a different 911 call.

Deputies were in an area near the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 when they heard numerous gunshots.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

"We were all just out, and next thing you know, shots just got going off. Everybody ran, and it was chaos," said Craig Lottie.

"As we were getting ready to go, we just started to hear shooting come from behind us. So we dropped down," said Marqeisha Avery, another witness.

How many shooters were there?

Police believe multiple weapons were fired during the incident, but the total number of suspects who opened fire into the crowd remains unclear.

Authorities said Monday they are still processing ballistic evidence.

Police added they are continuing to process evidence from the scene.

As of Sunday evening, authorities were still searching for suspects in the incident. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Who were the victims?

Earlier Monday, the victim killed in the shooting was identified as 31-year-old Reginald Meadows. The DuPage County Coroner's office said Meadows died of a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen following the tragic event.

Police said they were not releasing identities or locations of other victims "out of an abundance of caution" and for their safety.

One local hospital reported that they had initially received 12 patients that had been injured during the incident. Seven were treated and released, while five remained hospitalized.

What sparked the shooting?

Police have only said the shooting broke out during a fight at the event, but have not yet released a motive.

The DuPage County Sheriff's office said in a release Monday afternoon that their investigation remains active and ongoing as officers continue to search for witnesses and potential victims following the incident that left at least 23 people shot, one fatally.

"The interviews of known witnesses and victims continues, and we are trying to locate additional witnesses and victims who may not have sought medical attention for their injuries," police said.

Where do things stand now?

Police said they have been investigating "nonstop" since the incident and that investigation continues.

The department added they are continuing to process evidence, including what was left behind by vehicles involved and video evidence from nearby businesses.

In the hours after the shooting, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was "closely monitoring" what took place.

"...Gathering for a holiday celebration should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety," his statement read, in part.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted on Sunday afternoon that President Joe Biden is also offering assistance after the shooting.