Video shows DUI arrest of Indiana man driving Power Wheels Jeep

An Indiana man recently learned a harsh lesson when police arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence while using a kids' Power Wheels Jeep.

Indiana State Police released video of the encounter last month, showing what happened when a state trooper spotted a man driving a battery-powered Power Wheels Jeep near the southern Indiana city of Vincennes. The man, identified as 51-year-old John McKee, failed several sobriety tests at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for blood tests, police said. Once at the hospital, a shocked McKee learned he was being arrested for DUI and said, "Are you kidding me?"

While in the trooper's patrol car, McKee explained that he has been riding the Power Wheels Jeep for the past nine months and that no one has taken him to jail.

"[You] may even get famous for that because no one else has done it," he told the trooper.

McKee was charged with operating a vehicle with a prior conviction, which is a felony, and has since been released.