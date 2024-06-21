chicago news

Video captures man fending off intruder with a frying pan at Logan Square home

According to police, a 33-year-old man entered a home just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Parker, where he quickly encountered a 45-year-old homeowner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video showed the moment a Chicago homeowner chased an intruder out of his home with a frying pan before hitting him several times during a struggle in his yard.

According to police, a 33-year-old man entered a home just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Parker, where he quickly encountered a 45-year-old homeowner.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

That's when police say a "scuffle ensued" and the homeowner struck the intruder with an object. Video footage of the incident later showed that object to be a frying pan.

In the footage, the homeowner is seen chasing the man with a pan before the pair run out of view from the camera and loud pounding sounds can be heard.

The two then run back into view, with the alleged intruder racing out through a front gate and into a neighboring yard before being captured by officers who arrive at the scene.

Police said officers "arrived and quickly placed the offender into custody" before transporting him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The homeowner refused medical treatment and charges against the intruder were pending, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us