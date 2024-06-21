Video captures man fending off intruder with a frying pan at Logan Square home

Video showed the moment a Chicago homeowner chased an intruder out of his home with a frying pan before hitting him several times during a struggle in his yard.

According to police, a 33-year-old man entered a home just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Parker, where he quickly encountered a 45-year-old homeowner.

That's when police say a "scuffle ensued" and the homeowner struck the intruder with an object. Video footage of the incident later showed that object to be a frying pan.

In the footage, the homeowner is seen chasing the man with a pan before the pair run out of view from the camera and loud pounding sounds can be heard.

The two then run back into view, with the alleged intruder racing out through a front gate and into a neighboring yard before being captured by officers who arrive at the scene.

Police said officers "arrived and quickly placed the offender into custody" before transporting him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The homeowner refused medical treatment and charges against the intruder were pending, police said.