UPS driver wounded in West Humboldt Park shooting

Chicago police said a UPS driver was in stable condition after he was shot in the back in the city's West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at approximately noon in the 700 block of North Trumbull, according to authorities.

Police say the 32-year-old driver was parked outside of a building when he heard gunshots, with one of the rounds striking him in the back.

Julius, an eyewitness to the shooting said he heard the shots and took cover.

“When I was down at the store, I heard one shot and then I heard like 10 more shots,” he said.

UPS issued a statement saying it is aware of the incident and that the company is thankful driver is safe.

“We are are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation,” said spokesperson Karen A. Tomaszewski Hill

Police continued to collect evidence from the scene Tuesday afternoon, identifying more than two-dozen shell casings.

The shooting took place only steps from Paster Wade Wonsey’s Lord of Hosts Missionary Baptist Church.

“There are a lot of good things going on in this community: a lot of people who are hard working, who are raising their children,” Wonsey said. ”But unfortunately, this is what we see.”

Wonsey is a former Illinois State Trooper. He said he thinks of the kids in the neighborhood, and the potential that could be lost during incidents like this one.

“It lets us know that we have to keep working with people in the community, keep trying to reach our youth and that’s what we are doing here,” he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police said no one is in custody and what may have prompted the incident is still unclear.