Unlicensed daycare operator charged with aggravated battery to a child: Crystal Lake police

A woman who operated an unlicensed daycare center in north suburban Crystal Lake was arrested for felony aggravated battery of a child, police said Friday night.

At around 11 a.m. on Monday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services called police about a possible aggravated battery of a child that occurred in the 1400 block of Woodstock Circle, Crystal Lake police said in a news release. Authorities began an investigation and determined Ann Migleorado, 61, injured a child at the unlicensed facility she was operating, officials said.

While the child's injuries weren't life-threatening, they did require medical attention, according to police.

Migleorado was charged with aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm, a class X felony and operating a child care facility without a license, a class A misdemeanor.

Additional details on the incident weren't immediately available.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing as of Friday night. Anyone with information was asked to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-536-3620. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the word CLPDTIP and necessary information to 847411 - "tip411."