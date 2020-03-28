United Center to Host PPE Drive Sunday Amid Critical Shortages

The United Center will host a Personal Protective Equipment drive Sunday in response to local shortages of essential medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Project C.U.R.E will be accepting items including unused gloves, masks, disposable gowns, and cleaning supplies from noon to 4 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off in Parking Lot F on the west side of the arena at the corner of Damen Avenue and Monroe Street.

All PPE donated will go to healthcare providers across the state of Illinois.

Project C.U.R.E. is requesting the following items:

Sterile and non-sterile gloves (unopened boxes, latex-free preferred)

Hand sanitizer (unopened containers)

Bleach bottles or sprays (unopened containers)

Bleach wipes (unopened containers)

Isopropyl alcohol (unopened bottles)

Eye protection and goggles (unused in box or wrapper)

Clear face shields (translucent, unused only)

Masks with tie/ear loop (unopened boxes only; no cloth masks will be accepted)

Respirator masks - N95, N99, P100 (unopened boxes; extra filters are also needed for these devices)

PAPR respirators - 3M or MaxAir (unused only; hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed)

Disposable isolation gowns (unused only)

Shoe covers (unopened boxes only)

Biohazard bags (unused only)

Earlier this week, the United Center announced the arena will become a temporary logistical hub to assist in local coronavirus relief efforts.

For more information, please visit the United Center's website.