Logan Square

Unique Chicago-inspired dish available this month at Daisies in collaboration with The Wiener Circle

By NBC Chicago Staff

In an unforeseen culinary collaboration that has the city excited for the winter, an upscale Logan Square restaurant is bringing a new twist on a true Chicago classic.

Available throughout January for as long as supplies last each day, Daisies is offering a "Chicago-style croissant" in collaboration with renowned hot dog joint The Wiener Circle.

In a promotional video posted to Instagram by Daisies, the flat croissant can be seen being brushed with Chicago hot dog toppings such as yellow mustard, green relish and chopped onions, all while the dog cooks on the grill.

The croissants are dusted with poppy seeds before heading inside the oven, making the final product a luxurious Chicago twist on pigs-in-a-blanket.

The croissants will be available each day in January starting at 7 a.m. until supplies run out.

Daisies is located at 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., with more information on hours and a full menu here.

