Uber Drivers Carjacked in Austin

Two Uber drivers were carjacked earlier this month in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, police stated.

In each incident, someone ordered an Uber and when the driver arrives three people got in the vehicle, someone pulled out a gun and demanded the driver get out, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The robberies happened about 10:15 p.m. June 10 and about 10:35 p.m. June 24 in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.