U-Haul truck crashes into Little Calumet River in Chicago, street closures in place

Some street closures were in place as Chicago fire crews early Wednesday worked to rescue a driver after U-Haul truck drove off the road and into the Little Calumet River.

According to Chicago officials, crews were called to a rescue scene at 4:22 a.m. at 130th and Indiana near the Riverdale neighborhood. A CFD helicopter helped to locate the driver, who had gone into the water, officials said. Dive teams from CFD, along with officers from the Hammond Police Department, went into the water to rescue the driver, officials added.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said

Sources tell NBC Chicago the Hammond Police Department had been pursuing the U-Haul in Indiana, and that officers continued to chase the truck after it crossed state lines.

As of 6:25 a.m. emergency crews remained on the scene. NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin reports 130th Street is blocked at Indiana as part of the investigation. CTA bus #34 has also been re-routed, Martin added.

Live photos and video from the scene showed a U-Haul truck sitting in the river, upright but tipped towards the water.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.