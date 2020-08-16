Two More Charged Following Saturday's Clash Between Demonstrators and Police

Chicago police arrested and charged two women with felony counts following a clash between demonstrators and police on Saturday.

According to police, 24-year-old Nicoline Arlet was charged with felony theft of government property after Saturday's planned protest downtown.

Police said Arlet knowingly and willingly took the body camera that had been ripped off a Chicago officer during the protest.

According to a separate police report, 18-year-old Elena Chamorro was charged with felony aggravated battery of a Deputy Chief of Police and with misdemeanor mob action.

Chamorro was arrested Saturday after "battering a uniformed Deputy Chief of Police" during the protest.

Police did not report any injuries from either incident.

Chicago police released video footage from Saturday’s clash between officers and demonstrators near the intersection of Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue, which shows an officer being attacked with a skateboard.

The footage, released by the department early Sunday morning, shows the moments leading up to the incident as well, along with a running commentary of how everything transpired before things got heated during the clash.