Two Chicago Restaurants Named One of America's 50 Best Restaurants by New York Times

The New York Times recently released the 2022 edition of the annual Top 50 most-loved restaurants nationwide, with this year's venture showing some Chicago representation.

Two North Side eateries, Evette's of Lincoln Park and Fulton Market and Dear Margaret of Lakeview, qualified for this year's list.

Evette's, which opened just under two years ago, offers Lebanese cuisine, known for shawarma and gyro plates with a weekend brunch offering at both of their locations.

Brett Anderson of the New York Times lauded the Middle Eastern-inspired tacos, made with jalapeño tabouli, whipped feta and crisp halloumi in Aleppo pepper oil.

Dear Margaret serves French-Canadian fare, with an extensive wine and beer menu and numerous charcuterie offerings.

The Lakeview restaurant just opened in January of last year, and is wholly up-front about not serving what is perhaps the obvious French-Canadian staple item. Dear Margaret warns at the top of their menu on their website that you will not find poutine inside their doors.

Brett Anderson noted the duck liver pâté, accompanied by pink lemon marmalade and buckwheat granola. The beef-tallow fried smelts and split pea panisse also garnered acclaim, with the restaurant's rustic offerings elevating another Chicago restaurant to national visibility.

Restaurants from Madison, Wis. and Minneapolis, Minn. join a list of mostly southern and coastal restaurants on this year's New York Times' rundown of the year's 50 best eateries.

Chicago was joined by San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., Nashville and Phoenix as cities with multiple entries on the list.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Big Apple led all cities in total number of entries with five. A full look at the list and descriptions of each of the restaurants can be found here.