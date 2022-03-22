Two Are Dead, Including the Gunman After Workplace Shooting

Burr Ridge Police are investigating a workplace shooting that left two people dead, including the gunman and a woman injured.

It happened around 3pm at the Meadowbrook Office Center, located at 16W457 South Frontage Road.

Mike Maltese was working nearby at an auto shop when he heard commotion outside.

“They were running around parking lot – just frantic,” said Mike Maltese. “There was one person running around, saying ‘he shot me. He shot me.’ When another person came out and said the same thing.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The office building was evacuated. A perimeter set up to find the gunman. Burr Ridge Police said he had fled the scene on foot.

Then, before 5 pm, the suspect was located about a mile from the crime scene.

“The offender fled the scene on foot and was located in 700 block of Madison, which is about a mile to two miles from the scene,” said Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden at a press conference at the Burr Ridge Police Station. “When officers learned of the suspect’s location and closed in – the offender shot himself – and took his life. There is no threat to the community.

Right now, police are not releasing the name of the victims or the gunman until their families can be notified. The police chief said the female victim is alive and in the hospital, but he does not know her condition.

“There are four crime scenes,” Madden said. “All are very close to each other.”

“It is going to be a late night for us.”

Police do not have a motive for the shooting right now. They also have not released the name of the company the individuals work for. The police chief said they hope to have more information on the shooting Wednesday morning.