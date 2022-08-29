Twitter launches new emoji to honor Serena Williams’ final tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This week Serena Williams is receiving the honor of all honors. That’s right – the tennis superstar is getting her own emoji.

Twitter announced on Monday, the first day of the U.S. Open, that the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner will receive a “hashmoji” this week to honor her success as an athlete.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It makes sense that Williams’ “hashmoji” will embody none other than a goat to signify her place as the greatest of all time.

For the tennis legend’s “hashmoji,” Twitter launched a special goat with a tennis skirt and racquet. The emoji will appear in any tweets that include the following hashtags: #Serena, #SerenaWilliams or #ThankYouSerena.

Williams is part of a posh club of elite athletes who have been honored with a goat “hashmoji” on Twitter, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Simone Biles and Tom Brady.

Williams – who is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time – occupied the singles world No. 1 spot for 319 weeks and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times throughout her career. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles is the most won by a player in the Open Era and the second-most of all time behind legend Margaret Court’s 24 titles.

The U.S. Open is expected to be Williams’ last competition before she retires, which she announced earlier in August.

You can watch the superstar in her first match of the tournament against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.