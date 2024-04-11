Tulip time: 4th annual suburban festival scheduled to open this month

Reds, yellows, purples and more are filling tulip fields throughout Illinois this month, and one suburban farm is here to showcase the blooming.

Richardson Farm, located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, will host their fourth annual tulip festival this spring. The event organizers announced the tulip fields will "definitely open after April 14."

"While the best guess right now is April 25, exactly when the fest will open is always weather-dependent," a press release said. "Certain number of above-40-degree days are needed to bring the flowers into bloom."

This is the first year there will be daffodils at the event as well, according to the press release. There were 50,000 daffodil bulbs planted last fall alongside the 350,000 tulip bulbs of over 40 varieties.

The festival will host live music, food trucks, outdoor games, flower field access and a wine tasting bar. Once open, the festival expects to be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tickets cost $16 per person for all individuals Tuesdays through Fridays, while the cost admission is $19 on Saturdays and Sundays for those 13 and older and $16 for those ages 4 through 12.

Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Each ticketholder can also receive one free tulip when they visit.