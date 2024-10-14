Taxes

Tuesday marks tax-filing extension deadline. Here's what to know

Those who requested an extension have until Tuesday to file their 2023 income tax returns.

Did you request an extension for your 2023 income tax returns but have yet to file your taxes?

If so, the time is running out.

The extension gives taxpayers up until Tuesday to file their tax returns. However, those taxpayers were urged to pay any monies they expected to owe prior to the original deadline to avoid interest and any late-payment penalties.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, taxpayers were automatically granted a six-month extension on their returns if they filed for one from the federal government, and there was no form required to do so.

Illinois taxpayers are also responsible for any late payment penalties and accrued interest on monies owed to the state from returns, even if they filed for an extension.

Taxpayers do have the option of pursuing another extension on their income tax returns, but would have to do so prior to the Oct. 15 deadline.

More information can be found on the IRS’ website.

