Trump, Pence Both Coming to Wisconsin This Week

The appearances come just days before Election Day

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both scheduled to make separate appearances this week in Wisconsin, just days before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election.

That comes after Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative suburb of Milwaukee. Trump’s stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.

Pence was slated to be in central Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the airport in Mosinee. Trump held a rally there in September.

