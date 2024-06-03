Truck slams into bridge on Bishop Ford Expressway, snarling traffic

Illinois State Police were forced to close the inbound Bishop Ford Expressway on Monday afternoon after a semi-truck slammed into a railroad bridge.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near 130th Street at approximately 11 a.m. A semi-truck was traveling on the roadway when its trailer struck the underside of a railroad bridge, causing the trailer to tip over on the roadway.

Officials said that all lanes of the expressway were closed for several hours for cleanup and inspection of the bridge, with workers ultimately able to clear the debris from the scene.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the crash, and traffic was able to resume before the start of evening rush hour.

No further information was immediately available on the circumstances of the crash.